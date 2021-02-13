UrduPoint.com
11 PPP's Candidates File Nomination Papers To Contest Senate Elections From Sindh: CM Sindh

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

11 PPP's candidates file nomination papers to contest Senate elections from Sindh: CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Saturday said that all the 11 candidates of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would return successful in the Senate elections and we have fielded the best candidates and all of them have filed their nominations.

This he said while talking to the media persons at Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) which he visited along with his party candidates to file their nominations for Senate elections.

To a question, the CM Sindh said that our candidates are purely party workers and have a long track record of loyalty with the party.

He said that our one party candidate, Sadiq Memon had filed his nomination papers on Friday and today 11 others, nominated by the party for all three categories, general, technocrats and women, have filed the nomination papers.

He told a questioner that "The wheat crop is harvested in Sindh in March and April, therefore the wheat remains available in the market in great quantity," he said and added from November the wheat stocks in the mart start running out and the provincial government intervenes and starts releasing the wheat to stabilize the prices.

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo in his chat with the media after reaching at Provincial Election Commission Karachi on the occasion of submission of nomination papers of PPP candidates for Senate elections, said that PPP has full faith in democratic values and will take full part in the Senate elections.

