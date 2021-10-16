UrduPoint.com

118 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 04:37 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 118 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, Mepco official said on Saturday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places�in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,��Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of��over 1,66, 000 electricity units.

������A sum of over Rs 3.1 million fine was imposed on power pilferers while cases were also got registered three of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

