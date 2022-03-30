UrduPoint.com

1188 Police Recruits Pass Out

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2022 | 09:57 PM

Passing out parade of recruit class course Batch 61 was held at Police Training College here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Passing out parade of recruit class course Batch 61 was held at Police Training College here on Wednesday.

Additional Inspector General of Police Training, Punjab Zulfiqar Hameed was the chief guest of passing out parade.

Additional IG Training Zulfiqar Hameed and Commandant Police Training College Multan Deputy Inspector General of Police Gouhar Mushtaq Bhutta inspected the parade.

Regional Police Officer Multan Javed Akbar Riaz, CPO Khurram Shehzad Haider, AIG Training Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, SSP Operation Hassam Bin Iqbal, CTO Jalil Imran and other police officers attended while large number of family members of the recruits were also present.

A total of 1188 jawans hailing from different districts of Punjab passed out of the training course.

The total duration of the course was 9 months which included a two months combat orientation course. The basic rules awareness besides this training regarding martial arts, firing, weapon handling, defense tactics training and basic computer awareness training as well as vocational training including international standard training modules, search and arrest was imparted to recruits.

The special focus was also given on moral training of the recruits.

On the occasion, Special Guest Additional Inspector General of Police Training, Punjab, Zulfiqar Hameed addressing the passing out jawans said that police service requires constant struggle and hard work and constable was backbone in police department.

He asked them to strive for enhancing the reputation of the police department by your actions and role.

Additional Inspector General of Police Training, Punjab also distributed prizes among the best performing recruits and paid homage to the sacrifices of the police martyrs. Commandant police training college Gouhar Mushtaq congratulated the recruits and urged them to address the grievances of people politely instead of being a symbol of fear.

They also distributed honourary shields and cash prizes to Constable Abdul Rehman over all rounder first, constable Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, all Round Second, constable Sarfraz, first in parade and constable Shahrooz Saleem over coming first in fire.

At the end commandant Police Training College Multan Deputy Inspector General of Police Gouhar Mushtaq Bhutta presented a commemorative shield to the Additional Inspector General of Police Training Punjab Zulfiqar Hameed.

