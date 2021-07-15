UrduPoint.com
12 Apply For PTI Tickets For ACB Elections

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 10:06 PM

Twelve candidates on Thursday submitted their requests for the tickets of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf to contest election for 10 wards of Abbottabad Cantonment Board (ACB).

ABBOTTABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Twelve candidates on Thursday submitted their requests for the tickets of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf to contest election for 10 wards of Abbottabad Cantonment Board (ACB).

Likewise, two PTI workers applied for the party tickets for two seats of Havelian Cantonment Board (HCB).

The parliamentary board comprising Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue Qalandar Khan Lodhi, former District Naib Nazim Kamran Gul Advocate, Tahir Shah and Safdar Tanoli will decide party candidates for the two cantt boards.

Those who applied for the PTI tickets for ACB polls, included Nasir Sulman Abbassi ( Ward No.1), Wajid Khan and Taimour Khan (Ward No.2), Kamran Khan, Abdul Wahid and Zulfiqar (Ward No. 3), Muhammad Sheera (Ward No. 4), Faheem Gul Awan (Ward No. 5), Daniyal Jadoon (Ward No.8) and Ejaz Ahmed Jadoon (Ward No. 10).

Basit Khan and Babar Khan submitted applications for ward no 1 & 2 respectively of HCB.

