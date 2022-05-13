12 beggars detained

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :The Social Welfare Department detained 12 beggars from various intersections and roads of the city during the past 12 hours.

Social Welfare Officer Muhammad Tahir said here on Friday that anti-beggary campaign was in full swing in the city and beggars were rounded up from various parts of Faisalabad including City Terminal, Eden Valley Canal Road, Sammundri Road, Allied Hospital Chowk, Sitiana Road, Jalvi Market, Jhang Road, Sargodha Road, Nisatabad, Sheikhupura Road, Jaranwala Road and Jinnah Colony Chowk.

The beggars were later on handed over to the area police, he added.