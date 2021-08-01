UrduPoint.com

12 Held With Contraband

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 02:00 PM

12 held with contraband

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested twelve criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

The teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction, and arrested 12 criminals and recovered 1.

5 kg hashish, 260 gram opium, 75 litres liquor, three pistols 30-bore and two guns from them.

The accused were identified as Shamrooz, Nawaz, Tanvir, Ramzan, Sohail, Faisal, Ali Akbar, Sajid, Ansarand others.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

