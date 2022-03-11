12 MCB staff get Umrah package

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal along with Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia conducted the draw for Umrah packages for the officials and staff of Bahawalpur Metropolitan Corporation at Mehfil-e-Milad here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said that all the employees should perform their professional duties in an efficient manner and devote all their energies to the welfare of the people because this will bring success in this world and hereafter.

He said that 12 lucky people of the Metropolitan Corporation have received the package of Umrah and the efforts of all the employees are included in this good deed.

The staff of the Metropolitan Corporation Bahawalpur that got Umrah package include Arshad Javed, Mohammad Jahanzeb Akram, Irfan Channar, Syed Wasim Haider, Shaukat Ali, Mohsin Ali, Mohammad Amin, Malik Meraj, Mohammad Ajmal, Rabb Nawaz, Abdul Atiq, and Mohammad Amir Qureshi.Milad ceremony was attended by Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Mian Muhammad Azhar, Chief Sanitary Inspector Malik Muhammad Riaz, APCA officials, and other employees of the corporation.