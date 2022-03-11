UrduPoint.com

12 MCB Staff Get Umrah Package

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2022 | 08:03 PM

12 MCB staff get Umrah package

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal along with Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia conducted the draw for Umrah packages for the officials and staff of Bahawalpur Metropolitan Corporation at Mehfil-e-Milad here on Friday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal along with Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia conducted the draw for Umrah packages for the officials and staff of Bahawalpur Metropolitan Corporation at Mehfil-e-Milad here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said that all the employees should perform their professional duties in an efficient manner and devote all their energies to the welfare of the people because this will bring success in this world and hereafter.

He said that 12 lucky people of the Metropolitan Corporation have received the package of Umrah and the efforts of all the employees are included in this good deed.

The staff of the Metropolitan Corporation Bahawalpur that got Umrah package include Arshad Javed, Mohammad Jahanzeb Akram, Irfan Channar, Syed Wasim Haider, Shaukat Ali, Mohsin Ali, Mohammad Amin, Malik Meraj, Mohammad Ajmal, Rabb Nawaz, Abdul Atiq, and Mohammad Amir Qureshi.Milad ceremony was attended by Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Mian Muhammad Azhar, Chief Sanitary Inspector Malik Muhammad Riaz, APCA officials, and other employees of the corporation.

Related Topics

World Bahawalpur Mohammad Amir All

Recent Stories

KP Assembly proceedings adjourned due to lack of q ..

KP Assembly proceedings adjourned due to lack of quorum

4 minutes ago
 GIMS to mark world TB day

GIMS to mark world TB day

4 minutes ago
 Over 7.74m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 7.74m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago
 SBP contingent puts up memorable performance in Na ..

SBP contingent puts up memorable performance in National Horse and Cattle show

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan must increase per acre yield to alleviate ..

Pakistan must increase per acre yield to alleviate rural poverty: Fakhar Imam

6 minutes ago
 Polo Super League: Two matches on Saturday

Polo Super League: Two matches on Saturday

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>