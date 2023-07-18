Open Menu

12 Members Of Gilgit-Baltistan Cabinet Takes Oath

Sumaira FH Published July 18, 2023 | 05:20 PM

12 members of Gilgit-Baltistan cabinet takes oath

GILGIT , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :12 members of the Gilgit-Baltistan cabinet took the oath of their offices. Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah administered the oath of office to the ministers.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at Governor House Gilgit.

In this important ceremony, Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan, Deputy Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Sadia Danish, members of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly, senior officials of government departments, political workers and civil society people participated.

