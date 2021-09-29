UrduPoint.com

12 More Die Of Corona In KP

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 10:59 PM

12 more die of corona in KP

The coronavirus claimed 12 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 248 new cases reported in various areas of the province during last 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The coronavirus claimed 12 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 248 new cases reported in various areas of the province during last 24 hours.

According to Health Department here on Wednesday as many as 12401 tests were conducted in different areas of the province of them 248 were reported positive for the virus while the tally of recoveries in a single day is 581 taking the tally of recovered persons to 163690.

The number of tests conducted so far is 2970767.

Among 12 deaths, three were reported from Peshawar Division, four from Mardan Division, three from Malakand Division and one each from Hazara and D I Khan Divisions.

Pakistan

