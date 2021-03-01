12 outlaws held, five bikes recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Islamabad police on Monday arrested 12 outlaws involved in aerial firing as well as bike lifting and recovered five bikes from them.

He said that a team of Khanna police nabbed Zohaib and Faizan and recovered five stolen motorbikes from their possession.

Another team of Sabzi Mandi police arrested 10 accused namely Ehsan, Haris, Bilal, Aziz, Sadeer, Abdul Haddi, Sayam Shah, Faisal, Kamran and Basit Mehmood involved in kite flying and aerial firing.

Cases have been registered against them.