127 power pilferers netted in South Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) The operation against power pilferers was underway as 127 power pilferers were caught while stealing electricity in a day across South Punjab.

The operation was conducted under the directions of Chief Executive Officer MEPCO Engineer Rana Muhammad Ayub Khan.

A fine sum of over Rs 5.7 million was imposed on power pilferers and near about Rs six lac was recovered.

Cases were also registered against 95 power pilferers with different police stations.