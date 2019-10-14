UrduPoint.com
1270 Km Long Highways To Be Constructed In Second Phase Of CPEC

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 04:24 PM

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th October, 2019) 1270 Kilo Meter (KM) long highways will be constructed in second phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor.According to media reports CPEC Authority has said that removing barriers on the way to completion of corridor project is top priorities of the government.

According to the CPEC authority it has been decided to speed up work in second phase on western route while the highways will be constructed from Gilgit to Chitral and Dera Ismail khan to Zhob.CPEC will create job opportunities and economy will grow.China is a model for economic development and poverty alleviation.

