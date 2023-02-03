128-member delegation of Youth Parliament visits Parliament House

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :A 128-member delegation of Youth Parliament visited Senate Hall and Senate Museum in the Parliament House on Friday and evinced keen interest in the working of the parliament.

High ranking officials of Senate secretariat welcomed the delegation.

The delegation was briefed about the electoral and legislative process at the Senate of Pakistan. The delegation was shown a documentary along with a briefing on the working procedures of the upper house, legislation and fictions.

The delegation also evinced a keen interest in the statues of prominent politicians and historical documents and photographs of country's leading politicians. The delegation also witnessed the proceedings of the Upper House of the Parliament.