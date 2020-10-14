UrduPoint.com
12kg Narcotics Recovered, Smugglers Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 06:21 PM

12kg narcotics recovered, smugglers arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Excise police on Thursday foiled a smuggling bid and recovered 12 kilogram narcotics worth millions of rupees, also arrested three smugglers.

Director General Fayaz Ali Shah said that excise police in two different actions recovered eight kilogram opium, two kilogram hashish, one kilogram ice and heroin each in the jurisdiction of Excise Police Mardan.

He said that one kilogram hashish and heroin recovered from a vehicle bearing number LWJ94 and arrested the driver.

Similarly, Director Narcotics Askar Khan said that the other action was taken on a tip off that two submerges were smuggling narcotics to Punjab and arrested them.

The police also recovered 10 pistols and two metal detectors from their possession and registered the cases and started investigation.

