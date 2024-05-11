Open Menu

13 Dead, 1516 Injured In 1423 Road Accidents In Punjab

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2024 | 04:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) At least thirteen people were killed and 1516 injured in 1423 road Traffic accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 656 people with serious injuries were shifted to hospitals, while 860 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site, thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed that 809 drivers, 68 underage drivers, 153 pedestrians, and 567 passengers were among the victims. The statistics show that 300 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 315 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 109 with 113 victims and Gujranwala with 94 accidents and 91 victims.

According to the data, 1305 motorbikes, 71 auto-rickshaws, 129 cars, 32 vans, 7 buses, 40 trucks and 114 other types of vehicles and carts were involved in the accidents.

