UrduPoint.com

13 Development Schemes Approved

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2022 | 05:50 PM

13 development schemes approved

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) on Monday approved 13 developmental schemes of various sectors.

These schemes were approved in the meeting presided over by Commissioner Lahore Division Ali Jan, at Commissioner's Office here.

The approved development schemes included water supply lines replacement of Gulshan-e-Ravi, Ravi Road, Anarkali, Mazong, Gulberg, Peco Road and others areas, Construction of Kot Lakhpat drain, Replacement of water disposal station of Farrukhabad, Construction of 3 building in Sheikhupura and 1 in Lahore for special education department. Seven schemes of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Lahore were also approved in the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Education Water Road Sheikhupura Gulberg

Recent Stories

GCU draws ire for hosting Imran Khan amid prevaili ..

GCU draws ire for hosting Imran Khan amid prevailing political situation

40 minutes ago
 Rupee makes quick recovery against US dollar

Rupee makes quick recovery against US dollar

1 hour ago
 Reham Khan regrets over harassment of Marriyum Aur ..

Reham Khan regrets over harassment of Marriyum Aurangzeb in London

1 hour ago
 Bilawal arrives in Washington on four-day visit

Bilawal arrives in Washington on four-day visit

2 hours ago
 Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM h ..

Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM house: Rana Sanaullah

5 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as f ..

Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as finance minister

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.