13 development schemes approved

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) on Monday approved 13 developmental schemes of various sectors.

These schemes were approved in the meeting presided over by Commissioner Lahore Division Ali Jan, at Commissioner's Office here.

The approved development schemes included water supply lines replacement of Gulshan-e-Ravi, Ravi Road, Anarkali, Mazong, Gulberg, Peco Road and others areas, Construction of Kot Lakhpat drain, Replacement of water disposal station of Farrukhabad, Construction of 3 building in Sheikhupura and 1 in Lahore for special education department. Seven schemes of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Lahore were also approved in the meeting.