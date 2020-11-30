13 killed, 17 injured in road tragedy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :At least 13 people were killed and 17 others injured in a head-on collision between two passenger vehicles on Narowal Road, Narang Mandi, on Monday.

According to the Rescue 1122, a speeding bus was heading towards Lahore from Narowal when it collided with a vehicle (Toyota wagon) due to fog on Narowal Road.

After the collision, the wagon caught the fire due to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder which engulfed the bus as well.

As a result, 13 passengers of the wagon were burnt alive while 17 others received burns who were shifted to the rural health centre Narang Mandi from where they were shifted to the Mayo Hospital Lahore.

The bodies had been shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Muridke.