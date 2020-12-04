13,844 get payments under Ehsas Kifalat programme in Multan, Rs 166m distributed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Exactly 13,844 beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) have received overall cash assistance worth Rs 166 million, at the rate of Rs 12000 each, under Ehsas Kifalat programme during last four days in Multan district for redressal of their financial worries amid coronavirus epidemic.

Focal person for Ehsas Kifalat programme, additional deputy commissioner (Headquarters) Rana Akhlaq Ahmad said that 85 counters at fifteen centres were operational in the district for distribution of cash assistance among the deserving persons.

He said that 5783 beneficiaries received Rs 69.

6 million in tahsil city area while another 3325 received Rs 39.9 million in tahsil Sadar area. Moreover, 1778 beneficiaries in Jalalpur Pirwala tahsil received Rs 21.3 million and another 2918 beneficiaries received Rs 35.1 million in tahsil Shujabad.

Rana Akhlaq said that assistant commissioners concerned continued monitoring the payment centres through frequent visits to check enforcement of SOPs. Meanwhile, AC city Ms Abida Fareed visited four centres in the city on Friday and checked the provision of clean drinking water, hand washing and implementation of coronavirus SOPs.