13m Paid To Complainants On Ombudsman Punjab Orders
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2024 | 02:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) On the orders of Ombudsman Punjab Azam Suleman Khan , the district
account officer, chief executive officer, district health authority, district education
authority, municipal corporation, chief engineer central zone, building department,
Rescue 1122 , chairman district welfare fund board paid pending dues of more
than 13 million to 13 complainants.
According to a spokesman for the ombudsman office, 13 complainants belonging
to different districts requested that they have contacted their respective institutions
several times to get family pension, monthly assistance and pending dues.
In this context, Ombudsman Punjab Azam Suleman Khan issued orders to
institutions concerned to pay pending dues as soon as possible.
Recent Stories
Azam Khan likely to miss T20I series against Kiwis due to discomfort in right kn ..
Badar Shahbaz Warraich appointed as PM’s media coordinator
Finance Minister rules out rupee devaluation in talks with IMF
National team determined for good performance against New Zealand: Babar Azam
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2024
Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in Bayern midfield
Qatar PM says re-evaluating Israel-Hamas mediation role
Govt spokesperson terms allegations of PTI's Marwat against Saudi Arabia 'heinou ..
Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan economic challenges
Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League starting line-ups
MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign investments: Federal Minister for ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Jirga held to maintain peace in district Kurram8 minutes ago
-
AIOU extends date for BS programmes admission8 minutes ago
-
Govt chalks out concrete road-map for reforms in power sector: Awais Leghari8 minutes ago
-
UAJK set to host 42nd International Pakistan Zoology congress9 minutes ago
-
Plan on anvil to extend stray dogs neutering at districts level in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa18 minutes ago
-
Minister Education inspects exam hall, assures transparency18 minutes ago
-
11 booked for demolishing graves19 minutes ago
-
Four accused arrested29 minutes ago
-
60 percent recommendations of water commission implemented: Chief Secretary Sindh29 minutes ago
-
Section 144 to prevent cheating in Matric Exam38 minutes ago
-
PHA striving to make ongoing plantation campaign a success: DG PHA38 minutes ago
-
UAJK to host 42nd International Pakistan Congress of Zoology38 minutes ago