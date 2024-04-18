13m paid to complainants on ombudsman Punjab orders

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) On the orders of Ombudsman Punjab Azam Suleman Khan , the district

account officer, chief executive officer, district health authority, district education

authority, municipal corporation, chief engineer central zone, building department,

Rescue 1122 , chairman district welfare fund board paid pending dues of more

than 13 million to 13 complainants.

According to a spokesman for the ombudsman office, 13 complainants belonging

to different districts requested that they have contacted their respective institutions

several times to get family pension, monthly assistance and pending dues.

In this context, Ombudsman Punjab Azam Suleman Khan issued orders to

institutions concerned to pay pending dues as soon as possible.