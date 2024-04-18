Open Menu

13m Paid To Complainants On Ombudsman Punjab Orders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2024 | 02:40 PM

13m paid to complainants on ombudsman Punjab orders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) On the orders of Ombudsman Punjab Azam Suleman Khan , the district

account officer, chief executive officer, district health authority, district education

authority, municipal corporation, chief engineer central zone, building department,

Rescue 1122 , chairman district welfare fund board paid pending dues of more

than 13 million to 13 complainants.

According to a spokesman for the ombudsman office, 13 complainants belonging

to different districts requested that they have contacted their respective institutions

several times to get family pension, monthly assistance and pending dues.

In this context, Ombudsman Punjab Azam Suleman Khan issued orders to

institutions concerned to pay pending dues as soon as possible.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Rescue 1122 Family Million

Recent Stories

Azam Khan likely to miss T20I series against Kiwis ..

Azam Khan likely to miss T20I series against Kiwis due to discomfort in right kn ..

2 hours ago
 Badar Shahbaz Warraich appointed as PM’s media c ..

Badar Shahbaz Warraich appointed as PM’s media coordinator

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister rules out rupee devaluation in ta ..

Finance Minister rules out rupee devaluation in talks with IMF

3 hours ago
 National team determined for good performance agai ..

National team determined for good performance against New Zealand: Babar Azam

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2024

7 hours ago
Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in ..

Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in Bayern midfield

16 hours ago
 Qatar PM says re-evaluating Israel-Hamas mediation ..

Qatar PM says re-evaluating Israel-Hamas mediation role

16 hours ago
 Govt spokesperson terms allegations of PTI's Marwa ..

Govt spokesperson terms allegations of PTI's Marwat against Saudi Arabia 'heinou ..

16 hours ago
 Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan e ..

Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan economic challenges

16 hours ago
 Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League sta ..

Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League starting line-ups

16 hours ago
 MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign inve ..

MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign investments: Federal Minister for ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan