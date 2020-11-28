“13th Aalmi Urdu Conference to commence in Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi from December 3rd” announced by President Arts Council, Mohammad Ahmed Shah in a press conference held at Arts Council Karachi.

Due to the corona outbreak, this year the 13th International Conference will be mostly limited to digital: Mohammad Ahmed Shah

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th November, 2020) “Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi has been successfully hosting the International Urdu Conference for last 12 years however, this year the conference will be different from all the previous conferences due to Corona outbreak. The overseas literary personalities will mark their presence digitally in the conference” these views were expressed by president arts council Mohammad Ahmed Shah in a press conference.

The 13th International Urdu Conference will be held from December 3rd to December 6th at Arts Council. This year the conference will hold the sessions in all regional languages of Pakistan including Sindhi, Punjabi, Pashto, Siraiki, and Balochi. At the conference, there will be a session “Bayaad-e-Asif Farrukhi” in the memory of late literary critic personality Asif Aslam Farrukhi.

Addressing the press conference Mohammad Ahmed Shah said “Due to corona outbreak this year the conference will be limited.

Masood Qamar from Sweden, Ghazal Ansari from the UK, Tahira Kazmi from Muscat, and Farhat Parveen from America will join the conference. Whereas the prominent personalities of Pakistan Zia Mohyuddin, Anwer Maqsood, Sohail Ahmed, Humayun Saeed, Nadeem Baig, Yasir Hussain, Sohail Waraich, Aasma Shirazi, Haseena Moin, Peerzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui, Zehra Nigah, Asad Mohammad Khan, Hasan Manzar, Anwer Shour, Mazhar Abbas, Dr.Shehrshah Syed, Kishwar Naheed, Abbasin Yosufzai, Shah Mohammad Marri and others will be the part of the conference”.

The 4 day International Urdu Conference consisting of sessions like Education, Poetry, Culture, Literature, languages, youth Mushaira, Aalmi Mushaira, and many others.

On the occasion Secretary Arts Council Ejaz Ahmed Farooqi, Treasurer Qudsia Akbar, and Senior Actor Munawar Saeed was present.