13th Senate meeting held at Sukkur IBA University

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The 13th Senate meeting convened at Sukkur IBA University here on Tuesday, presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Asif Ahmed Shaikh in the absence of Chief Minister Sindh.

The chair expressed gratitude to internal and external Senate members, including Pro Vice Chancellors, Secretary Universities and Boards, President MAJU University, member from HEC Islamabad, Fazlullah Qureshi and others.

The matters related to academic, finance, establishment and development were discussed and unanimously approved to enhance university standards in higher education.

The Senate commended Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr Asif Ahmed Shaikh for his exemplary leadership in reaching the historic milestone of obtaining AACSB accreditation.

The Senate concluded by advocating for consolidation over expansion and maintaining a focus on delivering quality academic services.