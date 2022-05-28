UrduPoint.com

14 Criminals Held, Narcotics Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2022 | 06:53 PM

14 criminals held, narcotics recovered

Islamabad police have arrested 14 criminals during last 48 hours and recovered narcotics, illegal weapons with ammunition from their possession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Islamabad police have arrested 14 criminals during last 48 hours and recovered narcotics, illegal weapons with ammunition from their possession.

A team of koral and Bani Gala police station arrested two drug peddlers namely Sabtain and Zulqaisar and recovered 370 gram hashish from their possession, said a news release on Saturday.

Similarly, Shahzad Town police arrested two accused namely Syed Mustansar and Nasir Nadeem during snap checking and recovered two 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession. Likewise, Kohsar police arrested three accused namely Nofin Masih, Ghulam Badshah and Syed Waleed and recovered one SMG rifle and 15 liters of liquor from their possession.

Moreover, Kahna and Sabzi Mandi police teams arrested three accused namely Jahanzaib, Aki Mat Khan and Asad Ali and recovered three 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession.

Koral and Lohi Bher police teams arrested two accused namely Muhammad Ali and Javed and recovered one 9mm and one 30 bore pistols from their possession.

Bhara Kahu police arrested two accused namely Adeel Ahmed and Abdul Waheed during checking and recovered two 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession.

Cases against all the nominated accused have been registered and further investigation is underway.

It may be mention that Islamabad police had accelerated crackdown against criminal elements to reduce crime rate in the Federal capital. Special police teams were formed to take stern action against anti social elements.

