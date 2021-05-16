UrduPoint.com
14 New COVID-19 Cases In Pakpattan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

14 new COVID-19 cases in Pakpattan

PAKPATTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :The Health Department reported 14 new COVID-19 positive cases Pakpattan district on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson. with detection of new infections, the total number of corona positive cases had reached 511 in the district while 20 patients had been under treatment at DHQ Hospital.

As many as 491 have quarantined themselves at their houses and 21 persons have died of corona across the district so far, according to health department officials.

