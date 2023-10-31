Open Menu

14 Rice Mills Sealed For Causing Smog

Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2023 | 04:30 PM

14 rice mills sealed for causing smog

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) The district administration Kasur on Tuesday sealed 14 rice mills in Tehsil Chunian while warning notices have also been issued to 15 other mills in a crackdown against smog-causing.

District Environment Officer Ali Ijaz said that the district administration has imposed Section 144 on industrial units and crop residue burning across the district.

“The dust was being thrown on the roads which were causing accidents and smog”, he added.

DO Environment further said that the district administration will deal with iron hands against the violators and intensive measures were being taken to control smog./378

