140 buses become operational on Malir to Tower route : Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Advisor to Sindh Chief minister on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that the Sindh government kept its promise and 140 buses have become operational on the Malir to Tower route.

"There was criticism regarding transport. There were problems in transport projects but thankfully this problem has also started to be resolved. We have improved open spaces, but one issue one which we were not able to overcome is mass transit," he said in a statement issued here.

The Administrator said that we added Karachi Circular Railways to CPEC but when the government changed, the new government did not allow KCR to become part of CPEC.

"The good thing is that this present government started working to understand the problems.

When we promised and announced that 240 buses will come to Karachi city, people made a big joke. But today, Thank God, everyone has seen that not only was the announcement made, but today this promise is about to be fulfilled and 240 new buses were approved in the budget for the city of Karachi. Now 140 buses have arrived in Karachi,' he added.

He said that buses have started plying on the Sharah e Faisal from Malir to Tower.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that in addition, work will be started immediately on six more routes in Karachi city and also the buses of Orange Line which supplement the Green Line have also arrived.