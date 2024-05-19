15 Drug Peddlers Held, Huge Cache Of Narcotics Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) In response to the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police have arrested 15 narcotics dealers under an ongoing drive “Nasha Ab Nahi” tehreek to eradicate narcotics and keep the youngsters safe from the curse of drugs.
A public relations officer on Sunday said that during the last 24 hours, the Islamabad Police apprehended 15 drug peddlers from different areas of the city and recovered a huge cache of drugs from their possession.
Following these directions, the Karachi Company police team arrested two accused namely Sibhat and Taj Muhammad and recovered 10 intoxicated tablets and two bottles of liquor from their possession. The Golra Police Team arrested an accused and recovered 48 bottles of liquor from his possession.
Similarly, the Sangjani police team arrested an accused namely Haleem Shah and recovered 225 grams heroin from his possession. The Ramna police team arrested four accused including two ladies namely Arslan, Noman Masih, Sanum, and Yousra Bibi and recovered 575 gram heroin, 210 gram hashish and 105 gram ice from their possession.
Moreover, the Shams Colony police team arrested an accused namely Jahangir and recovered 570 gram heroin from his possession. The Khanna police team arrested an accused namely Fawad Khan and recovered 521 gram heroin from his possession.
Furthermore, the Bhara Kahu police team arrested three accused namely Muhammad Waseem, Saqib, and Wali Khan and recovered 250 grams of ice from their possession. The Bani Gala police team arrested two accused namely Muhammad Ashiq and Gul Nazir and recovered 1126 gram heroin and 20 gram ice from their possession.
Meanwhile separate cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.
A citizen Fahad Khan resident of Sector G-9 while talking to APP said that the narcotics business can not run without the vindication of the local police.
The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Islamabad directed the police officers to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “The Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard”, he maintained.
