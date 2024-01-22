15 injured in car-van collision

At least 15 persons got injured on Monday in a collision between a car and a van at GT Road Sarai Alamgir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) At least 15 persons got injured on Monday in a collision between a car and a van at GT Road Sarai Alamgir.

According to the private news channel, as soon as the incident was reported, the rescue teams reached the spot

and started rescue operations.

According to the rescue officials, all the injured were swiftly shifted to a nearby hospital, among the condition of 10 injured people was critical.