15 Injured In Car-van Collision
Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2024 | 08:36 PM
At least 15 persons got injured on Monday in a collision between a car and a van at GT Road Sarai Alamgir
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) At least 15 persons got injured on Monday in a collision between a car and a van at GT Road Sarai Alamgir.
According to the private news channel, as soon as the incident was reported, the rescue teams reached the spot
and started rescue operations.
According to the rescue officials, all the injured were swiftly shifted to a nearby hospital, among the condition of 10 injured people was critical.
Recent Stories
SCCI chief demands compensation for affected traders’ of Peshawar’ Saddar fi ..
PU Clash: ATC discharges 27 students
Election oversight committee head briefs CEC on polls preparations
Primary school named after Laaiq Sindhi upgraded
Shamshad Akhtar, WB Country Director discuss financing operations in Pakistan
Pak foreign policy played crucial role in defusing tension with Iran: Solangi
Four more testified statement in cipher case
Commissioner Quetta for more efforts to ensure free, transparent election
CDA to build two electric bus depots
Speakers for capacity building of women political leaders at grass-root level
IHC grants protective bail to Daniyal Aziz
Trade and Investment Officers' delegation visits FPCCI
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SCCI chief demands compensation for affected traders’ of Peshawar’ Saddar fire21 minutes ago
-
Election oversight committee head briefs CEC on polls preparations19 minutes ago
-
Primary school named after Laaiq Sindhi upgraded19 minutes ago
-
Pak foreign policy played crucial role in defusing tension with Iran: Solangi19 minutes ago
-
Four more testified statement in cipher case19 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Quetta for more efforts to ensure free, transparent election19 minutes ago
-
CDA to build two electric bus depots17 minutes ago
-
Speakers for capacity building of women political leaders at grass-root level17 minutes ago
-
IHC grants protective bail to Daniyal Aziz17 minutes ago
-
Four killed, 15 injured as wedding bus fell into ditch2 hours ago
-
KE directed to resolve public complaints, pending cases37 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 ensures emergency prepares for the upcoming general elections2 hours ago