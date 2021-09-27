15 Islamia University of Bahawalpur students attend career counselling training

As many as 15 students from different departments of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur participated in the three-day workshop on Career Counselling held at Higher Education Commission Islamabad

HEC trainers imparted training on Entrepreneurship, Interview training and CV writing during the workshop under the USAID fully funded fellowship.

Students also visited National Incubation Center Pakistan (NIC) Islamabad.

The participants paid gratitude to Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob and Director Financial Assistance, Dr Ghulam Hassan Abbasi for providing giving them opportunity to improve their skills.