15 Killed , Two Injured In Exchange Of Firing Between Armed Groups In Tank

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 10:14 PM

As many as 15 people were killed and two injured after exchange of firing between rival tribal groups here on Thursday

Tank , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :As many as 15 people were killed and two injured after exchange of firing between rival tribal groups here on Thursday.

Police said that armed men of notorious Inam Marwat group after killing of its two people, in revenge , first killed two people of Betani tribe at diesel agency at Amakhel Bazar and later ambushed passenger vehicle at Dara Ben road in which seven people killed and one woman injured.

The armed also opened indiscriminate firing on motorcycle riders in which total 13 people people.

Those killed and injured have been shifted to DHQ hospital Tank where emergency has been declared.

Police and army personnel have reached the spot and started search operation in the area.

