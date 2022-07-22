15-marla state land retrieved in Tandlianwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Tandlianwala retrieved 15-marla state land from land grabbers in the town.

A spokesman for the administration said on Friday that AC Tandlianwala Nauman Ali, along with his team, retrieved the state land situated at Quaid-e-Azam Road.

The market value of the piece of land was Rs 150 million, while the land grabbers had been occupying it for the last many years.

The AC Tandlianwala got a wall constructed around the state land and warned the qabza mafia against any attempt to occupy it again, spokesman added.