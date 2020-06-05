UrduPoint.com
15 Outlaws Arrested In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 01:19 PM

15 outlaws arrested in Faisalabad

Police arrested 15 outlawas including eight persons over decanting in different areas and registered cases against them during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Police arrested 15 outlawas including eight persons over decanting in different areas and registered cases against them during last 24 hours.

According to police sources here on Friday, the arrested were identified as Hasnat, Shehzad, Afzal, Ali Hassan, Akbar Ali, Rizwan, Shehzad and Ahsan.

Saddar police arrested two persons -- Saleem and Faryad from Rahim Town, Chak No 215-RB over the violation of tenancy act. Peoples Colony police arrested a motorcycle rickshaws driver besides arresting motorcyclist Tayyab, tractor trolley driver Usman, truck drivers Amjadand Bulley Khan by police concerned on the violation of traffic rules.

Police have arrested all the persons and sent them behind bars.

