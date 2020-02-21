UrduPoint.com
155 Power Pilferers Caught In Multan

Fri 21st February 2020 | 05:25 PM

155 power pilferers caught in Multan

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 155 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day, an official of Mepco said on Friday

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 255,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 255,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 3.5 million was imposed as fine while cases were also registered against four power pilferers over tampering with body of meters,direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

