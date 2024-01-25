Open Menu

1569 Power Pilferers Caught Red-handed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2024 | 11:30 AM

1569 power pilferers caught red-handed

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) As many as 1569 power pilferers hailing from five divisions of MEPCO were caught red-handed during the

past five months in an operation.

According to an official statement, the crackdown was launched in territories of five divisions of MEPCO including Muzaffargarh, Khan Garh, Kot Addu, Layyah and Alipur under the supervision of Chief Engineer Planning and Engineering MEPCO Circle Division and Superintendent Engineer Muzaffarnagar.

The campaign launched on September 7, 2023, was scheduled to culminate on 23 January 2024.

A total fine worth Rs 80309036 was imposed on the people accused of the crime hailing from the said divisions. About Rs. 6076500 was recovered from people involved in the crime.

About 1532 out of 1569 were caught red-handed hailed from Muzaffargarh and got booked.

Exactly 852 accused were arrested during the operation. As many as 1498 household consumers with 57 commercial units, eight tube wells and six industrial points were traced and being pursued vigorously for the strict action.

Related Topics

Fine Muzaffarnagar Circle Muzaffargarh Kot Addu Alipur January September From MEPCO

Recent Stories

POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly ..

POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly review

2 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says ba ..

Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says based on unverified claims

12 hours ago
 Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70

Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70

12 hours ago
 Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update

Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update

12 hours ago
Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors

Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors

12 hours ago
 AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moo ..

AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moot in Mirpur AJK

12 hours ago
 Argentines down tools in challenge to budget-slash ..

Argentines down tools in challenge to budget-slashing Milei

12 hours ago
 EU ports join up to fight drug smuggling

EU ports join up to fight drug smuggling

12 hours ago
 NCRC unveils 3-year Strategic Plan and Policy Brie ..

NCRC unveils 3-year Strategic Plan and Policy Brief on Child Trafficking

12 hours ago
 Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa on ..

Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa on Friday

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan