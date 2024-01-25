1569 Power Pilferers Caught Red-handed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2024 | 11:30 AM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) As many as 1569 power pilferers hailing from five divisions of MEPCO were caught red-handed during the
past five months in an operation.
According to an official statement, the crackdown was launched in territories of five divisions of MEPCO including Muzaffargarh, Khan Garh, Kot Addu, Layyah and Alipur under the supervision of Chief Engineer Planning and Engineering MEPCO Circle Division and Superintendent Engineer Muzaffarnagar.
The campaign launched on September 7, 2023, was scheduled to culminate on 23 January 2024.
A total fine worth Rs 80309036 was imposed on the people accused of the crime hailing from the said divisions. About Rs. 6076500 was recovered from people involved in the crime.
About 1532 out of 1569 were caught red-handed hailed from Muzaffargarh and got booked.
Exactly 852 accused were arrested during the operation. As many as 1498 household consumers with 57 commercial units, eight tube wells and six industrial points were traced and being pursued vigorously for the strict action.
Recent Stories
POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly review
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024
Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says based on unverified claims
Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70
Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update
Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors
AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moot in Mirpur AJK
Argentines down tools in challenge to budget-slashing Milei
EU ports join up to fight drug smuggling
NCRC unveils 3-year Strategic Plan and Policy Brief on Child Trafficking
Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa on Friday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CDA' environment-friendly projects gearing up towards strong E- buses, cycling ecosystem in capital: ..9 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris to observe India’s Republic Day as Black Day tomorrow amid shutdown in IIOJK29 minutes ago
-
5.0-magnitude quake hits Central Mid-Atlantic Ridge1 hour ago
-
One dead, 25 injured as passenger bus flips in Khairpur2 hours ago
-
Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says based on unverified claims12 hours ago
-
NCRC unveils 3-year Strategic Plan and Policy Brief on Child Trafficking12 hours ago
-
Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa on Friday12 hours ago
-
All citizens are equal before law regardless of their faith, caste, race in Pakistan: Mushaal12 hours ago
-
Indian forces harassing people on security pretext in IIOJK12 hours ago
-
Defence lawyers cross-examine four witnesses in cipher case12 hours ago
-
Women empowerment imperative for country's progress, prosperity: President12 hours ago
-
NP candidate holds corner meeting12 hours ago