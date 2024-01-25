1569 power pilferers caught red-handed

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) As many as 1569 power pilferers hailing from five divisions of MEPCO were caught red-handed during the

past five months in an operation.

According to an official statement, the crackdown was launched in territories of five divisions of MEPCO including Muzaffargarh, Khan Garh, Kot Addu, Layyah and Alipur under the supervision of Chief Engineer Planning and Engineering MEPCO Circle Division and Superintendent Engineer Muzaffarnagar.

The campaign launched on September 7, 2023, was scheduled to culminate on 23 January 2024.

A total fine worth Rs 80309036 was imposed on the people accused of the crime hailing from the said divisions. About Rs. 6076500 was recovered from people involved in the crime.

About 1532 out of 1569 were caught red-handed hailed from Muzaffargarh and got booked.

Exactly 852 accused were arrested during the operation. As many as 1498 household consumers with 57 commercial units, eight tube wells and six industrial points were traced and being pursued vigorously for the strict action.