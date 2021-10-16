157 shopkeepers arrested over profiteering

District administration Peshawar arrested 157 shopkeepers in a crackdown against profiteers in the period of last three days

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar arrested 157 shopkeepers in a crackdown against profiteers in the period of last three days.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, the officers of the district administration conducted raids on bazaars in Hayatabad, University Town, Tehkal, Faqira bad, G.T.

Road, Dalazak Road, Charsadda Road, Pistakhara Road and interior city and collectively arrested 157 shopkeepers for profiteering, lack of official price list, selling under-weight roti and unhygienic conditions, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

The arrested shopkeepers included vegetable & fruit sellers, milk sellers, grocers and nanbais (bakers).

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has directed administrative officers for conducting random visits to bazaars to keep check on the prices of essentials and showing no leniency with anyone in this regard.