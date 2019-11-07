158 power pilferers held in Islamabad

Islamabad Electric Supply Company apprehended I58 power pilferers from across its five circles including Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal during October

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company apprehended I58 power pilferers from across its five circles including Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal during October.

The IESCO spokesman told that the surveillance teams detected some 1682 cases of slow meter and they were charged over 3 million units besides imposing fine of Rs over 50 million.