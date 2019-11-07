UrduPoint.com
158 Power Pilferers Held In Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 02:59 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company apprehended I58 power pilferers from across its five circles including Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal during October.

The IESCO spokesman told that the surveillance teams detected some 1682 cases of slow meter and they were charged over 3 million units besides imposing fine of Rs over 50 million.

