16 districts accounts officers reshuffled

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has transferred 16 district accounts officers and posted them against new assignments.

In a notification issued here on Saturday, Jehangir Khan has been posted as District Accounts Officer (DAO) Nowshera, Gulzar Ahmed as DAO Bannu, Mushtaq Ahmed as DAO Battagram, Sardar Aftab Ahmed as DAO Mansehra, Qayyum Khan as DAO Tank, Zafar Khan DAO DIKhan, Fida Khan DAO Chitral Lower, Niaz Khan DAO Dir Upper, Sajjad Ali DAO Bajaur, and Shakil Ahmed DAO Chitral Upper.

Similarly, Siar Ahmed and Mohabat Khan posted as DAO in AG Office Headquarters while four officers have been also assigned the responsibilities of DAO.