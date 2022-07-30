UrduPoint.com

16 Districts Accounts Officers Reshuffled

Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2022 | 08:37 PM

16 districts accounts officers reshuffled

Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has transferred 16 district accounts officers and posted them against new assignments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has transferred 16 district accounts officers and posted them against new assignments.

In a notification issued here on Saturday, Jehangir Khan has been posted as District Accounts Officer (DAO) Nowshera, Gulzar Ahmed as DAO Bannu, Mushtaq Ahmed as DAO Battagram, Sardar Aftab Ahmed as DAO Mansehra, Qayyum Khan as DAO Tank, Zafar Khan DAO DIKhan, Fida Khan DAO Chitral Lower, Niaz Khan DAO Dir Upper, Sajjad Ali DAO Bajaur, and Shakil Ahmed DAO Chitral Upper.

Similarly, Siar Ahmed and Mohabat Khan posted as DAO in AG Office Headquarters while four officers have been also assigned the responsibilities of DAO.

Related Topics

Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mansehra Nowshera Chitral Dir Upper Tank Sajjad Ali

Recent Stories

Cricket: Zimbabwe v Bangladesh 1st T20 scores

Cricket: Zimbabwe v Bangladesh 1st T20 scores

1 minute ago
 Commissioner inspects under construction parking, ..

Commissioner inspects under construction parking, jogging track

1 minute ago
 Mukhtar Ahmad appointed HEC chairman

Mukhtar Ahmad appointed HEC chairman

1 minute ago
 Brotherhood, tolerance key to peaceful Muharram ob ..

Brotherhood, tolerance key to peaceful Muharram observance

1 minute ago
 PPP to not allow politics of hatred in country: A ..

PPP to not allow politics of hatred in country: Aajiz Dhamrah

8 minutes ago
 Prime Minister visits Balochistan to review relief ..

Prime Minister visits Balochistan to review relief activities in flood affected ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.