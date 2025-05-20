Open Menu

Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq Congratulates Syed Asim Munir On Promotion To Field Marshal

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2025 | 10:46 PM



Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has congratulated Pakistan Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to the rank of Field Marshal

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 20th May, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has congratulated Pakistan Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to the rank of Field Marshal.

"In his congratulatory statement issued on Tuesday the AJK PM praised the Army Chief for successful planning and execution of operation Bunyanum Marsoos that compelled the enemy to lick the dust", said a statement issued by AJK government.

Lauding Field Marshal General Asim Munir's commitment to the Kashmir cause and taking a courageous stand on the issue, the PM on behalf of the Kashmiri nation, extended his heartfelt felicitations to the army chief on his well deserved promotion.

He also appreciated the Federal government's decision to promote General Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal.

Highlighting the army Chief's professional commitment, courage and leadership qualities, the AJK premier said that General Asim Munir truly deserved this promotion.

More Stories From Kashmir