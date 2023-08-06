16 uplift schemes approved in Sahiwal division

(@FahadShabbir)

CHICHAWATNI, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) of Sahiwal approved 16 uplift schemes worth Rs 3.468 billion for the division.

Official sources said on Sunday that two development schemes would be executed in Sahiwal, three in Pakpattan and 11 in Okara districts.

A special meeting of the Divisional Development Working Party was held at the Commissioner's Office, with Commissioner Sahiwal Shoaib Iqbal Syed in the chair. Director Development Qayyum Qudrat, Deputy Director Technical Imran Khan, divisional and district officers of the departments concerned attended the meeting.

The details of approved schemes had been submitted to the provincial government.

The most important project presented to the provincial government was the reconstruction of 6.

5-km Old GT Road passing through Sahiwal city, in which 2.2 km of single-track road would be made dual carriage-way at a cost of Rs 1.73 billion, and the entire road would be carpeted. The Punjab government has already given in-principle approval for this important project.

The meeting gave final approval to the reconstruction of Okara Arts Council at a cost of Rs 150 million, increasing the capacity of under-construction disposal station at Chak No. 2/4L in Okara from Rs 165.9 million and upgradation of sports ground in Pakpattan at a cost of Rs 153.5 million.

Apart from this, the road construction and repair project from Adda Bottipal to GT Road and Adda Jhal to Chak Mirdad in Sahiwal district with an estimated cost or Rs 70 million had also been submitted to the provincial government.