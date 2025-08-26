1602 Applications Received For Dhee Rani Program In Sargodha Division
Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2025 | 07:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Director Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal, Sargodha Division, Shakirah Noreen, announced on Tuesday that a total of 1,602 applications have been received from across the division under the Dhee Rani Program Phase III.
Speaking to APP, Shakirah Noreen shared district-wise data, stating that 243 applications were received from Sargodha, 387 from Khushab, 312 from Mianwali, and 606 from Bhakkar. She further informed that tehsil-level verification committees have so far completed the scrutiny of 584 applications.
The program, aimed at supporting underprivileged families, will hold mass wedding ceremonies at the district level in the second or third week of September.
Each eligible couple will receive PKR 200,000 in cash instead of traditional dowry items.
In a notable expansion of the initiative, Shakirah Noreen revealed that daughters of prisoners will also be included in the program for the first time, with arrangements being made for their marriages under the same scheme.
She emphasized that the Dhee Rani Program serves as a meaningful support system for the youth belonging to middle and lower-income families. "The Punjab government is taking all necessary steps to facilitate these segments of society," she concluded.
