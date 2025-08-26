Open Menu

Minister Directs Immediate Relief Efforts In Flood-hit Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2025 | 07:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Chaudhry Armaghan Subhani, Minister of State for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, on Tuesday directed all relevant institutions to immediately reach flood-affected areas in district Sialkot to provide assistance.

In a statement, the minister instructed emergency response departments to prioritize relief operations in Chaprar and other low-lying areas, where residents are facing severe difficulties due to rising floodwaters.

He assured the public that the Federal government is fully committed to supporting flood victims and will utilize all available resources to assist stranded individuals across the country.

