Field Staff Backbone Of Forest, Wildlife Protection: Pir Masroor Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2025 | 07:20 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Forests, Wildlife, Environment and Climate Change Pir Masroor Khan Tuesday said that the field staff of the Forest and Wildlife Department were the backbone of efforts to protect natural resources and combat environmental threats.
He expressed these views while addressing the passing-out ceremony of 246 deputy rangers, foresters and other officials who completed a mandatory training course at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Thai School, Abbottabad.
Top position holders of the training course were awarded gold, silver and bronze medals along with certificates. For the first time in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s history, a female wildlife watcher, Hajima Bibi of Chitral Wildlife Division, was also awarded a special certificate for completing her training at the institution.
Pir Masroor Khan congratulated the officials and urged them to perform their duties with professionalism, honesty and dedication, stressing that their integrity guaranteed a greener future for the province.
He called for close coordination with local communities to curb illegal logging, forest fires and other environmental challenges.
He reaffirmed that, in line with the vision of PTI’s founding chairman Imran Khan and under the leadership of the provincial chief minister, forest protection and promotion remained the government’s top priorities. The province, he said, was facing the destructive impacts of climate change, for which large-scale plantation drives were underway.
The Special Assistant praised the role of Thai Forest school in capacity building of staff and assured full support in resolving the institution’s problems. Later, departmental officers presented him with a commemorative shield.
