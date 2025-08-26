Open Menu

Provincial Voter Education Committee Meeting Held In Quetta

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Provincial Voter Education Committee meeting held in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan Ali Asghar Sial chaired a meeting of Provincial Voter education Committee (PVEC) at his office on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by members of the Provincial Voter Education Committee (PVEC), including representatives of NADRA, Universities, Media, Social Welfare Department and various civil society organizations.

The meeting discussed the suggestions and issues presented by the District Voter Education Committee (DVEC) of different districts of Balochistan.

During the meeting, the participants gave various suggestions to ensure maximum participation of people in the electoral process.

They said that there is a need to further simplify the procedure for deploying MRVs reserved for issuing women’s identity cards

The participants also suggested that the democratic system would be further strengthened by involving more and more youth in the democratic process, therefore, it was suggested that systematic and comprehensive seminars be organized at the university, college and school levels.

They further said that authentic data of people belonging to the deprived sections of the society should be collected so that a systematic and solid strategy could be developed.

The Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan appreciated the comprehensive suggestions of all the participants and thanked them for their participation.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

1 day ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 days ago
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

2 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

2 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

2 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

2 days ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

2 days ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan