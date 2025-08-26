Provincial Voter Education Committee Meeting Held In Quetta
Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2025 | 07:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan Ali Asghar Sial chaired a meeting of Provincial Voter education Committee (PVEC) at his office on Tuesday.
The meeting was attended by members of the Provincial Voter Education Committee (PVEC), including representatives of NADRA, Universities, Media, Social Welfare Department and various civil society organizations.
The meeting discussed the suggestions and issues presented by the District Voter Education Committee (DVEC) of different districts of Balochistan.
During the meeting, the participants gave various suggestions to ensure maximum participation of people in the electoral process.
They said that there is a need to further simplify the procedure for deploying MRVs reserved for issuing women’s identity cards
The participants also suggested that the democratic system would be further strengthened by involving more and more youth in the democratic process, therefore, it was suggested that systematic and comprehensive seminars be organized at the university, college and school levels.
They further said that authentic data of people belonging to the deprived sections of the society should be collected so that a systematic and solid strategy could be developed.
The Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan appreciated the comprehensive suggestions of all the participants and thanked them for their participation.
