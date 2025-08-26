Agri Transformation Plan A Game Changer For Potohar Farmers: Minister Kirmani
Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2025 | 07:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Tuesday said the Agriculture Transformation Plan introduced in the Potohar region under the directions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was a game changer for farmers’ prosperity and the development of the area.
The minister was chairing a high-level meeting on the Agriculture Transformation Plan here at the Commissioner’s Office.
Members of the Provincial Assembly from Rawalpindi Division, Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture Usama Khan Leghari, Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, Commissioner Rawalpindi Aamir Khattak, directors general Agriculture and deputy commissioners attended the meeting.
Addressing the meeting, Minister Kirmani said the Agriculture Transformation Plan worth Rs 7 billion was launched in Potohar as a special initiative of the Punjab chief minister for agricultural development and farmers’ welfare.
Similarly, he said, a Rs 4 billion programme was initiated for irrigation and efficient water use, under which solar systems, modern irrigation systems, and laser land levelers would be provided at 70% subsidy.
For land conservation, he added, 400 mini dams would be built at a cost of Rs 1 billion. With a subsidy of Rs 77,000 per acre, 4,500 acres land would be reclaimed using bulldozers, and farmers would be provided 25,000 kilograms of quality peanut seed.
On the occasion, Secretary Agriculture Sahoo said with the financial assistance of Rs 57,960 per acre, olive cultivation would be carried out on 3,625 acres, while cold press units for olive oil extraction would be provided at 50% subsidy.
Likewise, he said, Rs 370 million would be spent to promote ginger cultivation, while fences would be installed on 2,790 kanals of land costing Rs 500 million to protect crops and orchards from wild animals.
The plants of Blackberry, fig, nectarine, avocado, pecan nut and Apple would also be provided to farmers, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Agri Transformation Plan a game changer for Potohar farmers: Minister Kirmani4 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Hazara reviews preparations for anti-polio campaign14 minutes ago
-
Three murder accused held24 minutes ago
-
SRSP scales up relief for flood-hit KP communities24 minutes ago
-
Governor KP meets Governor of Barcelona, discusses climate change, religious tourism24 minutes ago
-
PSMG officers visit RDA24 minutes ago
-
With bare hands & big hopes, Hussain begins rebuilding life after Buner’s floods33 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 49 kg of drugs from Inter-provincial smugglers34 minutes ago
-
SSGC holds open court to address public complaints34 minutes ago
-
NDMA warns of flood risk in River Ravi amid heavy rain forecast34 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad cake cutting ceremony held34 minutes ago
-
Punjab job portal receives 2 million+ applications44 minutes ago