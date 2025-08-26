Agri Transformation Plan a game changer for Potohar farmers: Minister Kirmani

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Punjab Minister for Agriculture Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Tuesday said the Agriculture Transformation Plan introduced in the Potohar region under the directions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was a game changer for farmers’ prosperity and the development of the area.

The minister was chairing a high-level meeting on the Agriculture Transformation Plan here at the Commissioner’s Office.

Members of the Provincial Assembly from Rawalpindi Division, Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture Usama Khan Leghari, Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, Commissioner Rawalpindi Aamir Khattak, directors general Agriculture and deputy commissioners attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Minister Kirmani said the Agriculture Transformation Plan worth Rs 7 billion was launched in Potohar as a special initiative of the Punjab chief minister for agricultural development and farmers’ welfare.

Similarly, he said, a Rs 4 billion programme was initiated for irrigation and efficient water use, under which solar systems, modern irrigation systems, and laser land levelers would be provided at 70% subsidy.

For land conservation, he added, 400 mini dams would be built at a cost of Rs 1 billion. With a subsidy of Rs 77,000 per acre, 4,500 acres land would be reclaimed using bulldozers, and farmers would be provided 25,000 kilograms of quality peanut seed.

On the occasion, Secretary Agriculture Sahoo said with the financial assistance of Rs 57,960 per acre, olive cultivation would be carried out on 3,625 acres, while cold press units for olive oil extraction would be provided at 50% subsidy.

Likewise, he said, Rs 370 million would be spent to promote ginger cultivation, while fences would be installed on 2,790 kanals of land costing Rs 500 million to protect crops and orchards from wild animals.

The plants of Blackberry, fig, nectarine, avocado, pecan nut and Apple would also be provided to farmers, he added.