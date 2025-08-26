Religious Scholars Calls On RPO, Discuss Harmony
Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2025 | 07:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) A delegation of prominent religious scholars called on Regional Police Officer (RPO) Zeeshan Asgar at his office on Tuesday to discuss matters related to law and order, interfaith harmony, and communal tolerance in connection with the upcoming celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).
The delegation included noted ulema from the district, including Sahibzada Peer Qari Abdul Rehman Naqshbandi. During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on maintaining peace and ensuring coordinated efforts between religious leaders and law enforcement.
The scholars assured the RPO of their full cooperation in promoting unity and supporting the administration's efforts to uphold law and order during the religious festivities.
RPO Zeeshan Asgar highlighted that islam promotes peace, love, and sacrifice, and appreciated the vital role of religious scholars in fostering interfaith harmony. He thanked them for their continued collaboration with law enforcement agencies.
The meeting concluded with a special prayer (Dua) for the peace, security, and prosperity of the country.
