Governor Kundi Attends Book Launch Of “From May 9 To February 8” In Barcelona

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Governor Kundi attends book launch of “From May 9 to February 8” in Barcelona

BARCELONA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi attended the grand launch ceremony of the book “From May 9 to February 8” authored by renowned journalist Ali Furqan in Barcelona.

The event was organized by the Pakistan Press Club Spain and drew a large gathering of community members, journalists, and social figures. Pakistan’s Consul General in Barcelona, Murad Ali Wazir, was also present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi praised the author’s effort, saying that in today’s time writing and reading books has become rare, yet Ali Furqan successfully documented a critical period in Pakistan’s history.

He remarked that political differences may exist, but no one can stand against the state.

He emphasized that Parliament is the supreme institution where policy decisions must be made, but when politicians hand over their authority to others, the system cannot function effectively.

The Governor further stressed the need for a “Charter of Prosperity” and said overseas Pakistanis should be encouraged to invest in and engage with their homeland.

Highlighting the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said peace and development require militants to lay down arms, as a handful of terrorists cannot defeat Pakistan.

Consul General Murad Ali Wazir, in his remarks, said the culture of reading is disappearing, but Ali Furqan’s book is a valuable contribution to keeping this tradition alive.

Author Ali Furqan described his book as a factual and authentic historical record, containing undeniable interviews with political leaders.

He said the objective was to preserve the country’s turbulent political period as a reliable reference for future generations.

Other speakers, including senior journalists Shahid Ahmad Shahid, Chaudhry Imtiaz Akia, Mohsin Raza Khan, Professor Tahir Naeem Malik, Chairman of Kashmir Council EU Ali Raza Syed, Ayaz Abbasi, and Waseem Razaq, also addressed the event. They appreciated Ali Furqan’s work as an important effort to safeguard historical truths.

