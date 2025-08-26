Open Menu

KP, UNICEF Sign Three Years Work Plan For Development

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2025 | 07:20 PM

KP, UNICEF sign three years work plan for development

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, through its Planning and Development Department, has formalized a new Multi-Year Workplan (MYW) with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) for the period 2025-2027.

The agreement was inked at a ceremony held here on Tuesday, with Additional Chief Secretary of the Planning and Development Department, Ikramullah Khan, signing the pivotal document on behalf of the provincial government.

The comprehensive workplan outlines a strategic framework for collaborative interventions in critical sectors, with a Primary focus on improving outcomes for women and children. Key areas of cooperation include Health, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), education, and Social Welfare.

Speaking on the occasion, Ikramullah Khan emphasized the government's commitment to achieving its development goals.

"This Multi-Year Workplan is a testament to our enduring partnership with UNICEF. It provides a clear and actionable roadmap to address key challenges in human development," he stated.

The signing ceremony was attended by the Secretary of the Planning and Development Department and a high-level delegation from UNICEF.

The UNICEF representatives reiterated their organization's dedication to supporting the provincial government's vision, highlighting that the MYW is designed to be synergistic with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's own development priorities and the national agenda.

