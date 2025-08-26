Open Menu

CSA Launches Executive Leadership Programme For Punjab VCs

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2025 | 07:30 PM

CSA launches executive leadership programme for Punjab VCs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The Civil Services academy (CSA), Lahore, in collaboration with the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC), has launched a week-long leadership development programme titled ‘Transformative Leadership and Strategic Management’ for Vice Chancellors (VCs) of 23 public sector universities across Punjab.

Organized by CSA’s Capacity Building Wing, the initiative is designed to strengthen university governance and leadership, with a focus on strategic planning, innovation, quality enhancement, and global competitiveness. The programme aligns with the Government of Pakistan’s Uraan Pakistan vision and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), aiming to elevate the role of higher education in national development.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Secretary of the Punjab Higher Education Department (HED), Ghulam Fareed, described the initiative as a milestone in enhancing university leadership and institutional performance.

He expressed his appreciation to Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Chairperson of PHEC, for his support, and commended CSA for hosting the programme under the leadership of Director General Farhan Aziz Khawaja.

DG CSA Farhan Aziz Khawaja welcomed the participating Vice Chancellors, emphasizing the importance of meaningful engagement and collaborative dialogue in addressing the pressing challenges faced by higher education institutions. He reaffirmed CSA’s commitment to advancing academic leadership, fostering institutional excellence, and promoting innovation in partnership with HED and PHEC.

The programme features interactive sessions with policy experts, thought leaders, and experienced academics to foster strategic thinking and transformational leadership among university heads.

