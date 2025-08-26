Open Menu

CM Aide Visits PDMA Headquarters, Reviews Ongoing Activities

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2025 | 07:20 PM

CM aide visits PDMA Headquarters, reviews ongoing activities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr. Saif here on Tuesday visited Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Headquarters and reviewed ongoing activities and measures for dealing with emergency situations.

During the visit, he inspected the Provincial Emergency Operations Center (PEOC). Director General PDMA, Asfandyar Khattak, briefed him that PDMA’s modern monitoring system is operational 24/7 and reports received from affected districts are updated immediately to make relief operations more effective and timely.

Barrister Dr. Saif said that due to the continuous efforts of PDMA and other relevant institutions, the process of providing relief and financial assistance has accelerated.

He added that the provincial government would not abandon the affected families and that their rehabilitation is our top priority.

He said that CM is supervising relief and rehabilitation activities in the affected areas to ensure that there is no negligence. He stated that temporary shelters, food, medicines and other essential facilities are being provided to the affected families and a transparent and swift relief process is being ensured.

CM aide said that the provincial government is utilizing all available resources to overcome the situation at the earliest. He further added that the majority of recent flood victims have already been compensated.

APP/mds/

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

1 day ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 days ago
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

2 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

2 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

2 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

2 days ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

2 days ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan