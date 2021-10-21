UrduPoint.com

1609 Active Cases Of Dengue Reported, 207 Admitted In Hospitals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 08:41 PM

1609 active cases of dengue reported, 207 admitted in hospitals

As many as 1609 active cases of dengue has been reported from various areas of the province while 207 patients have been admitted in different hospitals of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 1609 active cases of dengue has been reported from various areas of the province while 207 patients have been admitted in different hospitals of the province.

According to Provincial Health Authorities, 26295 dengue screening tests have been conducted so far while 2896 patients have been recovered among 4511 cases reported.

The total active dengue cases in Peshawar, Mardan, Manshera is 798, 153 and 113 respectively. So far 1650 dengue cases have been reported for provincial metropolis that are highest while 394 cases were reported from Nowshera, 314 from Mardan, 306 from Haripur, 304 from Manshera, 262 from Buner, 250 from Swabi, 220 from Khyber.

The number of dengue patients admitted in Peshawar is 102, 17 in Mardan, 16 in Nowshera, 15 in Haripur, 14 in Abboyyabad and 13 in Swabi. Eight areas of Peshawar including Sarband, Acheeni, Sufaid Dheri , Charsadda, Canal Road, Danishabad, board Bazar and Tehkal Bala has been declared high risk areas while Mabikhel dokhail of Buner has ALSO been declared as high risk area.

Darwaish, Panian, Serai Saleh of Haripur and Lundh khuar and Takhtbhai of Mardan have been declared hotspot areas of dengue.

Related Topics

Peshawar Dengue Road Mardan Charsadda Nowshera Haripur Swabi Buner From

Recent Stories

Mehfil-e-Milad arranged at Govt Associate College, ..

Mehfil-e-Milad arranged at Govt Associate College, Jhanda Chichi

2 minutes ago
 COVID-19 Pandemic Another Reminder How Fragile Is ..

COVID-19 Pandemic Another Reminder How Fragile Is Global Community - Putin

2 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 3 more lives, infects 184 others

COVID-19 claims 3 more lives, infects 184 others

2 minutes ago
 UK Government Voices Concern Over Disqualification ..

UK Government Voices Concern Over Disqualification of Hong Kong District Council ..

5 minutes ago
 Four illegal shops demolished in anti-encroachment ..

Four illegal shops demolished in anti-encroachment operation

5 minutes ago
 Sports revolution need of the hour: Senate body

Sports revolution need of the hour: Senate body

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.