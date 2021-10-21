1609 active cases of dengue reported, 207 admitted in hospitals

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 1609 active cases of dengue has been reported from various areas of the province while 207 patients have been admitted in different hospitals of the province.

According to Provincial Health Authorities, 26295 dengue screening tests have been conducted so far while 2896 patients have been recovered among 4511 cases reported.

The total active dengue cases in Peshawar, Mardan, Manshera is 798, 153 and 113 respectively. So far 1650 dengue cases have been reported for provincial metropolis that are highest while 394 cases were reported from Nowshera, 314 from Mardan, 306 from Haripur, 304 from Manshera, 262 from Buner, 250 from Swabi, 220 from Khyber.

The number of dengue patients admitted in Peshawar is 102, 17 in Mardan, 16 in Nowshera, 15 in Haripur, 14 in Abboyyabad and 13 in Swabi. Eight areas of Peshawar including Sarband, Acheeni, Sufaid Dheri , Charsadda, Canal Road, Danishabad, board Bazar and Tehkal Bala has been declared high risk areas while Mabikhel dokhail of Buner has ALSO been declared as high risk area.

Darwaish, Panian, Serai Saleh of Haripur and Lundh khuar and Takhtbhai of Mardan have been declared hotspot areas of dengue.