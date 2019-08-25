UrduPoint.com
164 Development Schemes Being Completed In Rwp District Under ADP

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 06:10 PM

164 development schemes being completed in Rwp district under ADP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Chaudhary Muhammad Ali Rindhawa on Sunday has directed the authorities concerned to accelerate pace of work on 164 ongoing development projects.

According to a District Administration spokesman, the government was making all out efforts to provide maximum basic facilities to the citizens and striving to uplift living standard of the people. Coordinated efforts should be made by the departments concerned to remove hurdles if any to complete the projects in time, the DC instructed the authorities. He directed the officers to complete all arrangements to kick off the trauma center project at Samli Sanatorium.

The spokesman said, 164 schemes were being completed in Rawalpindi district under ADP while 36 new projects would be launched soon.

He informed that the Punjab government had allocated Rs 100 million for development schemes out of which Rs 50 million were released during last year and Rs 50 million during current fiscal year.

The Punjab government was giving top priority to the projects of health sector and the district administration on the special directive of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Capt.(r) Saqib Zafar was striving to provide state of the art health facilities to the citizens, he added.

